Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $134,263.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

