Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.43. Akamai Technologies also reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

