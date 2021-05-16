$0.18 EPS Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.