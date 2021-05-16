BMO Capital Markets Raises Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $33.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

