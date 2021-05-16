ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.99

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and traded as low as $46.65. ROHM shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 1,219 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

