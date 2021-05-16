PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.22. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 61,325 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

