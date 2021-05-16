PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.22. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 61,325 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
