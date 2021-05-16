US Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

