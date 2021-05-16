Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,955 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 526,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Accolade by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 297,767 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD opened at $42.51 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

