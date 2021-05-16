CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 684,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 297,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

