The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

