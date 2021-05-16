Pfizer’s (PFE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.74.

PFE opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

