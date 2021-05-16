Graham Wardlow Sells 6,400 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LXFR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

