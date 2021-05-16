Graham Wardlow Sells 6,400 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
LXFR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
