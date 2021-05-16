Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.