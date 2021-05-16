Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $96.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $99.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

