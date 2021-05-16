Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECIFY. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

