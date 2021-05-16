Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dream Unlimited stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

