Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

FINGF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Finning International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

