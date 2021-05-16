Zacks Investment Research Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. E.On has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

