MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $1,800.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,323.10 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $764.27 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,600.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

