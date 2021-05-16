Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRLN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

