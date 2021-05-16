Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.39.
Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.