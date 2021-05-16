Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.39.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

