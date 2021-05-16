Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

