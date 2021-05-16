Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.
In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
