Insider Buying: Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Purchases 72,500 Shares of Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) insider David Kirk acquired 72,500 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,325.00 ($70,946.43).
David Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, David Kirk bought 72,500 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,325.00 ($70,946.43).
Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile
