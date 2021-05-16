Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 38,766 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,429.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $39.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

