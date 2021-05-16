Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $307.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

