Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

