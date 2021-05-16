Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

