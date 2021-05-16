CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

