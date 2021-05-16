The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $34,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

