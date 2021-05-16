The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $38.02 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Mills were worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 365,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

