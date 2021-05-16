Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,515.15

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,515.15 ($19.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,387 ($18.12). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,402 ($18.32), with a volume of 206,730 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,557.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,452.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,515.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

