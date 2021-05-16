$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

