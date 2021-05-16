Piper Sandler Raises Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $32.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

