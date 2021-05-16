Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.