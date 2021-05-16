Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

