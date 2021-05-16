Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Conduent by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 408,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

