PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

