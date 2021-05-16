$0.29 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Conn’s reported earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

