The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 83,547 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

