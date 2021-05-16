Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.