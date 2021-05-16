The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $41,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 43.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 378.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 81,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $181.27 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

