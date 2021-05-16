Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.60 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $326.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.33 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

