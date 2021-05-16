Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

