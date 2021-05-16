Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,413. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

