Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

