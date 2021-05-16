Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.65 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,233.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,074.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $800.00 and a twelve month high of $1,250.00.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.