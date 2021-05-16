Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 570 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

