Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00.

TWTR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

