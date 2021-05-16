Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $243.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $214.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $117.39 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

