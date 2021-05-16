Northland Power’s (NPI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$57.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.02.

NPI stock opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.51 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 99.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

